EURJPY tests swing area after break of 100 hour MA

The EURJPY EUR/JPY The EUR/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one euro. For example, when the EUR/JPY is trading at 125.00, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 125 Japanese yen. The euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen (JPY) is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair. Why the EUR/JPY Remains an Attractive Option for TradersWhilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking the EUR/JPY often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range. The EUR/JPY is one of a select few pairs which have a low spread yet decent daily range. Important news announcements for this pair include the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the Eurozone. Releases such as these give an idea of changes in the price of goods and services, and the Jobless Rate for Japan, which measures the percentage of unemployed in the country.For example, if this figure comes out as a lower percentage, it indicates strength in the Japanese economy, thereby pushing the EUR/JPY lower. Out of all the JPY pairs, it is the EUR/JPY that is arguably the most attractive to the broad spectrum of traders, regardless of their method of trading. Its low spread plus high volatility makes it a great candidate for both short- and long-term trading. Compared to the USD/JPY, it has a higher spread but higher range, whereas compared to the GBP/JPY, it has a lower spread but also a lower range. In this sense the EUR/JPY combines the best of both worlds, which explains part of its appeal Read this Term saw the price of the pair correct toward it's 100 hour MA yesterday and found support buyers near the moving average level.

The subsequent rise took the price back toward a downward sloping trendline, but fell short of that target at the Asian session high's today. Sellers turned back to buyers, and the fall below the 100 hour moving average today increased downside corrective probing.

The pair is currently testing a swing area between 134.615 and 134.867 (see red numbered circles). A move below would have traders looking toward the rising 200 hour MA (green line). The price of the EURJPY has not traded below the 200 hour MA since March 9. A break - and staying below -would give sellers the go-ahead to probe lower with the low from Monday at 133.93 and a swing area between 133.693 and 133.93 as a target area.

PS. Although there are some hope from the sellers, there is work to be done before the sellers start to take back more control after the trend move higher that took the pair from 124.39 to 137.53 in the month of March.

The 200 hour MA is certainly a key hurdle, as is the 38.2% of the move up in March at 132.512.

Looking at the daily chart, ahead of the 38.2% retracement are interim targets from swing highs in June 2021, October 2021, and February 2022. Those levels come in at at 134.117, 133.470, and 133.164 respectively (see red numbered circles and yellow area). Moving back below those levels would also give sellers the go-ahead to probe more to the downside. Conversely, holding above those levels would keep the buyers more in control.

EURJPY on the daily chart

.