EURJPY buyers are holding onto control technically

During the Asian and early European session, the EURJPY EUR/JPY The EUR/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one euro. For example, when the EUR/JPY is trading at 125.00, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 125 Japanese yen. The euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen (JPY) is the world's third most traded currency, resulti witnessed a decrease, with the movement dropping below the 200-hour MA (green line). The noteworthy part here is that yesterday's price lows rebounded from the 200-hour MA, but just below was the 50% retracement of the uptrend from last week's low. That level landing at 148.59 and buyers leaned there and pushed the price back higher.

In today's session, despite breaking below the 200-hour MA - a significant shift - the price could not get below the lower 50% retracement level at 148.59. This situation resulted in sellers turning into buyers, causing an increase in the price in the late European and US session..

Today's upward movement went beyond the 100-hour MA (blue line) and remained above this level throughout the US session, currently at 149.57. If the price can maintain this level, buyers have full control. Looking higher, the day's Asian session high at 150.13 serves as the next target.

Summing up, sellers had an opportunity with the price drop below the 200-hour MA but missed their chance. Now the question remains whether buyers can keep the price above the 100-hour MA. This is the primary technical question at play.

From a conservative standpoint, the question for buyers is if the price can maintain above the 200-hour MA at 148.988 (round it off to 149.00). If it can, then the buyers are likely to have stronger control.