EURJPY trends lower

The EURJPY EUR/JPY The EUR/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one euro. For example, when the EUR/JPY is trading at 125.00, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 125 Japanese yen. The euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen (JPY) is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair. Why the EUR/JPY Remains an Attractive Option for TradersWhilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking the EUR/JPY often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range. The EUR/JPY is one of a select few pairs which have a low spread yet decent daily range. Important news announcements for this pair include the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the Eurozone. Releases such as these give an idea of changes in the price of goods and services, and the Jobless Rate for Japan, which measures the percentage of unemployed in the country.For example, if this figure comes out as a lower percentage, it indicates strength in the Japanese economy, thereby pushing the EUR/JPY lower. Out of all the JPY pairs, it is the EUR/JPY that is arguably the most attractive to the broad spectrum of traders, regardless of their method of trading. Its low spread plus high volatility makes it a great candidate for both short- and long-term trading. Compared to the USD/JPY, it has a higher spread but higher range, whereas compared to the GBP/JPY, it has a lower spread but also a lower range. In this sense the EUR/JPY combines the best of both worlds, which explains part of its appeal The EUR/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one euro. For example, when the EUR/JPY is trading at 125.00, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 125 Japanese yen. The euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen (JPY) is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair. Why the EUR/JPY Remains an Attractive Option for TradersWhilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking the EUR/JPY often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range. The EUR/JPY is one of a select few pairs which have a low spread yet decent daily range. Important news announcements for this pair include the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the Eurozone. Releases such as these give an idea of changes in the price of goods and services, and the Jobless Rate for Japan, which measures the percentage of unemployed in the country.For example, if this figure comes out as a lower percentage, it indicates strength in the Japanese economy, thereby pushing the EUR/JPY lower. Out of all the JPY pairs, it is the EUR/JPY that is arguably the most attractive to the broad spectrum of traders, regardless of their method of trading. Its low spread plus high volatility makes it a great candidate for both short- and long-term trading. Compared to the USD/JPY, it has a higher spread but higher range, whereas compared to the GBP/JPY, it has a lower spread but also a lower range. In this sense the EUR/JPY combines the best of both worlds, which explains part of its appeal Read this Term is the biggest mover on the day. The pair has declined nearly 2% (down -1.97% currently). The current price is at 136.51. The low for the day reached 136.39.

Technically, the day started with the pair banging against the 100 hour MA (blue line in the chart above) and a downward sloping trendline connecting highs from Monday and Tuesday. Both those levels came in near 139.30.

Admittedly, yesterday during the FOMC volatility Volatility In terms of trading, volatility refers to the amount of change in the rate of an index or asset, such as forex, commodities, stocks, over a given time period. Trading volatility can be a means of describing an instrument’s fluctuation. For example, a highly volatile stock equates to large fluctuations in price, whereas a low volatile stock equates to tepid fluctuations in price. Overall, volatility is an important statistical indicator used by many parties, including financial traders, analysts, and brokers. Volatility can be an important determinant in developing trading systems, protocols, or regulations.In the retail space, traders can be successful in both low and high volatile environments, however the strategies employed are often different depending upon volatility. Is Volatility Good or Bad? In the forex space, lower levels of volatile across currency pairs offer less surprises, movements, and are suited to certain types of individuals such as position traders.By extension, high volatile pairs are attractive for many day traders. This is due to rapid and strong movements, which collectively offer the potential for higher profits.However, the risk associated with such volatile pairs are manifold. Of note, volatility with instruments or indices can and do change over time. There can be periods when even highly volatile instruments show signs of flatness, with price not really making headway in either direction. For example, certain months in the summer are associated with low trading volatility.Too little volatility is just as problematic for markets as too much. Too much volatility can instill panic and create its own issues, such as liquidity constraints.A famous example of this are considered Black Swan events, which have historically roiled currency and equity markets. In terms of trading, volatility refers to the amount of change in the rate of an index or asset, such as forex, commodities, stocks, over a given time period. Trading volatility can be a means of describing an instrument’s fluctuation. For example, a highly volatile stock equates to large fluctuations in price, whereas a low volatile stock equates to tepid fluctuations in price. Overall, volatility is an important statistical indicator used by many parties, including financial traders, analysts, and brokers. Volatility can be an important determinant in developing trading systems, protocols, or regulations.In the retail space, traders can be successful in both low and high volatile environments, however the strategies employed are often different depending upon volatility. Is Volatility Good or Bad? In the forex space, lower levels of volatile across currency pairs offer less surprises, movements, and are suited to certain types of individuals such as position traders.By extension, high volatile pairs are attractive for many day traders. This is due to rapid and strong movements, which collectively offer the potential for higher profits.However, the risk associated with such volatile pairs are manifold. Of note, volatility with instruments or indices can and do change over time. There can be periods when even highly volatile instruments show signs of flatness, with price not really making headway in either direction. For example, certain months in the summer are associated with low trading volatility.Too little volatility is just as problematic for markets as too much. Too much volatility can instill panic and create its own issues, such as liquidity constraints.A famous example of this are considered Black Swan events, which have historically roiled currency and equity markets. Read this Term, the price moved above those technical levels, but could not sustain momentum. Sellers started to lean against the levels into the early Asian session today, and then moved away from the levels. That was an early clue for the sellers. Buyers turned to seller after leaning against trendline and moving average resistance.

The move lower moved all the way down to 137.90 before correcting higher.

Looking at the 5 minutes chart below, the corrective move to the upside after the initial low at 137.90, stalled right near the 38.2% retracement at 138.515 of the move down from yesterday's high (see yellow area on the 5 minutes chart below). The inability to get above the 38.2% retracement was another clue that the sellers were in control.

The run to the downside resumed with a stall near the 100 day MA and a lower channel trend line near 137.57. After a brief stall at the dual level, the trend selling resumed and did not stop until reaching the recent low 136.364.

From the high near the close yesterday to the recent low, the move was around 313 pips. Not bad in a short period of time.

EURJPY has trended lower

What now?

Looking at the hourly chart, the move to the low has been able to get below the swing lows from early July between 136.85 and 137.248. That area (see lower yellow area on the hourly chart above) is now close risk.

A more conservative risk level would be the 100 day moving average at 137.574. The last time the price traded below its 100 day moving average before today's break was back on March 16.

It would take a move back above that 100 day moving average to hurt the bearish bias.

Sellers are in control.