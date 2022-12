EURJPY trade above and below 200 bar MA on 4H chart

The EURJPY has been trading above and below the 200 bar moving average on the 4H chart. That level comes in at 144.82. The current price trades at 144.941. The moving average is also equal to a downward sloping trendline on the same four hour chart connecting highs from October 21, November 9, and November 23 (see red numbered circles).

What a level as a barometer for buyers and sellers. Stay above is more bullish.