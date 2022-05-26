The major European stock indices closed near high levels and up solidly on the day.
The Spain's Ibex traded to the highest level since February 10 and move within a few points of the high for 2022 in the process.
The closing levels are showing:
German DAX, +1.59% at 14231 France's CAC +1.78% at 6410.50 UK's FTSE 100 +0.56% at 7564.92 Spain's Ibex +1.47% at 8888.81 Italy's FTSE MIB +1.22% at 24546
Looking at the hourly chart of the Spain's Ibex, the price moved into a topside swing area ceiling between 8863.1 and 8912.20. A move above the upper extreme would take the price to the highest level in 2022 (and the highest level since November 19, 2021).
Spain's Ibex trades just off the 2022 high
A look at around other markets as London traders look to exit shows:
spot gold is down $5.56 or -0.32% at $1846.90 spot silver is down $0.02 or -0.04% at $21.94 WTI crude oil is soaring and up $4.17 at $114.51 has bounced off its lows near $28,000 and trades back at $29,430. The price early the day cracked below a floor near the $28600 level and the 50% retracement of the move up from the May 12 low at $28,406. However after basic nearly $28,000 level, the price snapped back higher and now looks toward the 200 hour moving average at $29,595 and the 100 hour moving average at $29,673. Move above those levels and it could be fast-break the other way as risk on flows move back into bitcoin. bitcoin
In the US
In the US, the major indices are near their highs for the day:
Dow industrial average is up 520 points or 1.62% at 32641 S&P index is up 75.18 points or 1.89% at 4053.91 NASDAQ index is up 277 points or 2.42% at 11712 Russell 2000 is up 40.5 points or 2.25% at 1839.66
In the US debt market, the yields are mixed with a steeper yield curve:
2 year 2.482%, -1.6 basis points 5 year 2.729%, +0.7 basis points 10 year 2.777%, +2.8 basis points 30 year 3.013%, +4.2 basis points ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW