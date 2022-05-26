The major European stock indices closed near high levels and up solidly on the day.

The Spain's Ibex traded to the highest level since February 10 and move within a few points of the high for 2022 in the process.

The closing levels are showing:

  • German DAX, +1.59% at 14231
  • France's CAC +1.78% at 6410.50
  • UK's FTSE 100 +0.56% at 7564.92
  • Spain's Ibex +1.47% at 8888.81
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +1.22% at 24546

Looking at the hourly chart of the Spain's Ibex, the price moved into a topside swing area ceiling between 8863.1 and 8912.20. A move above the upper extreme would take the price to the highest level in 2022 (and the highest level since November 19, 2021).

Spain's Ibex
Spain's Ibex trades just off the 2022 high

A look at around other markets as London traders look to exit shows:

In the US  stock market  , the major indices are near their highs for the day:

  • Dow industrial average is up 520 points or 1.62% at 32641
  • S&P index is up 75.18 points or 1.89% at 4053.91
  • NASDAQ index is up 277 points or 2.42% at 11712
  • Russell 2000 is up 40.5 points or 2.25% at 1839.66

In the US debt market, the yields are mixed with a steeper yield curve:

  • 2 year 2.482%, -1.6 basis points
  • 5 year 2.729%, +0.7 basis points
  • 10 year 2.777%, +2.8 basis points
  • 30 year 3.013%, +4.2 basis points