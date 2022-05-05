As London/European traders look to exit for the day, stocks gave up their gains and so did bonds.

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending up marginally on the day after sharp declines earlier in the day. The UK 10 year yield traded as low as 1.814%. It is currently trading at 1.975%. The German 10 year reached a low 0.909% and is going out near 1.043%.

The USD is ending the European session as the runaway strongest of the major currencies. The greenback is up 0.93% (vs the CAD) to 2.41% (Vs. the AUDUSD). The greenback is up 2.27% vs the GBP and 2.14% vs the NZD.

In the US stock market as London/European traders head for the exits, the story is not looking good for the longs:

In the US debt market,

  • 2 year 2.736%, +12.2 basis points
  • 5 year 3.052%, +15.9 basis points
  • 10 year 3.093%, +17.7 basis points
  • 30 year 3.186%, +18.2 basis points