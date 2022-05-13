EURUSD's correction is modest. Back toward unchanged.

After the EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term fell to within 14 pips of the 1st week of January 2017 swing low at 1.0339 yesterday, the EURUSD corrected higher to a swing high of 1.04189 during the European morning session today.

However over the last 5 hours, the price has since retraced the gains, and the pair trades back near the closing level from yesterday at 1.0380.

The high price today stalled ahead of the 38.2% retracement of the move down from Wednesday's high to the low reached yesterday. That retracement level comes in at 1.04383. The inability to reach the 38.2% retracement is not in the favor of the buyers. That retracement level is the minimum if the buyers are to take back more control.

Taking a broader look at the price action this week, the first 3 trading days the week saw the EURUSD trade above and below the near converged 100 and 200 hour MAs (blue and green lines). The market was non-trending.

Finally on Wednesday, after a volatile up and down session after the CPI data, the price made a final dip below the 100/200 converged moving averages, and worked its way down toward the lower swing area between 1.04709 and 1.04904. On Thursday that area was broken which led to increased selling pressure down to the low for the week.

So overall, the correction higher today off of the near double bottom was a modest attempt by the buyers to find a bottom. However, until the price get above the 38.2% at 1.04383 (and ultimately above the 1.04709 level as well), the sellers still have more control. The buyers may be in the game above the January 2017 low of 1.0339, but there are not really winning from a control standpoint.

By the way break below the 2017 low would take the EURUSD to the lowest level since 2002.