Conversely, holding the level and bouncing would have traders looking at the 1.0799 – 1.08051 area for resistance. That level corresponds with most recent swing lows from January 20 and January 31. On Friday, the price closed just below that area after stalling against it on the first tests.
The high price in the Asian/early European session today also found sellers against that area. The high price for the day reached 1.0798. 1.0800 seems like a level that traders want to keep a lid on the pair.