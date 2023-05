The EURUSD was moving higher in pre-data trading with the price moving toward resistance levels on the hourly chart. The US data was largely stronger than expected, turning the USD back to the upside (the EURUSD lower). That move kept the bias pointing to the downside for the pair. Resistance comes between 1.07509 and 1.0764 (where the 100 hour moving average is currently at and moving lower). Stay below that area and the sellers remaining control in the EURUSD pair.

EURUSD bias remains the downside