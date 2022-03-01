EURUSD retested its 100 hour moving average again today
The EURUSD moved up to retest its 100 hour moving average in the European session and for the third day in a row found sellers against that moving average level (blue line in the chart above). The falling moving average currently comes in at 1.1220. It would take a move back above that level to tilt the bias more in favor of the buyers.
The subsequent fall today as seen the price moved down to retest the lows from yesterday at 1.11414. The low price today just reached 1.11397 and has bounced higher to 1.1159 currently. Holding the level, increases the levels of importance going forward. Dip buyers may look to lean against it in hopes to push back to the upside.
On a break below the 1.1141 level with momentum would have traders targeting the January low at 1.11207. Last week on Thursday, the price made a new 2022 low at 1.11056. That was also the lowest level going back to the end of May/early June in 2020. However the break was short-lived and the price snapback higher.
US stocks are rebounding off their lowest levels in US premarket trading:
S&P is down -15.19 points Dow industrial average is down -124.6 points index is currently down -59 points NASDAQ
NASDAQ
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
US yields remain lower but off their lowest levels. The two year yield is at 1.358%. The low yield reach 1.271%. The tenure yield is at 1.786% after trading as low as 1.714%.
remains sharply higher with the current price trading at $100.81. That's up $5.12. The high price today reached $101.53. That is a new cycle high and the highest level since July 2014. Crude oil
Crude Oil
Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, and impact of politics stemming from OPEC. Short for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC operates as an intergovernmental organization of 13 countries, helping set and dictate the global oil market.How to Trade Crude Oil Crude oil is most commonly traded as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) or through other instruments with exposure to it. This includes energy stocks, the USD/CAD, and other investing options. Crude oil itself is traded across a duality of markets, including the West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) and Brent crude. Brent is the more relied upon index in recent years, while WTI is more heavily traded across futures trading at the time of writing. Other than geopolitical events or decisions by OPEC, crude oil can move due to a variety of different ways. The most basic is through simple supply and demand, which is affected by global output. Increased industrial output, economic prosperity, and other factors all play a role in crude prices. By extension, recessions, lockdowns, or other stifling factors can also influence crude prices. For example, an oversupply or mitigated demand due to the aforementioned factors would result in lower crude prices. This is due to traders selling crude oil futures or other instruments. Should demand rise or production plateau, traders will bid increasingly on crude, whereby driving prices up.
