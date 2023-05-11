EURUSD breaks lower

The EURUSD is breaking lower and in the process is trading to the lowest level since April 11. The price is testing the 1.0900 level.

Looking at the 4 hour chart, the price today fell below a swing area between 1.0933 and 1.0941 (see red numbered circles) and then below the swing low from April 17 at 1.0908. The swing low from April 18 came in at 1.09165. Those levels will be eyed as close risk levels. More conservative stops for sellers would be a move back above 1.0941 (see red numbered circles and high of the broken swing area).

Drilling to the hourly chart below, the high price yesterday and again today stalled near the 100 hour MA (yesterday the high price stall between the near converged 100 and 200 hour moving averages - blue and green lines). That kept the sellers more control, and help to guide the price lower through swing areas.

The price it did move above the 1.0941 level on a reaction by the BOE rate hike, but quickly rotated back to the downside.

EURUSD tumbles from 100 hour MA

Overall, the USD is getting a boost in flight to safety flows as traders now ponder a harder landing. The initial jobless claims spike to the highest level since January 2021 today. Yesterday the Bank of America announced that consumer credit and debit card spending had slowed especially for the high earners. Microsoft announced that wages remain steady this year.

