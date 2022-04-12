EURUSD was above its 100 hour moving average

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term has moved back above its 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart above) at 1.08861 as traders breathed a sigh of relief and sell the US dollar US Dollar The US dollar, (symbol $, code USD) is the fiat currency of the United States of America (USD) and the most widely traded currency globally. It was introduced into the US in the late 18th Century, with paper notes not being distributed until the following century. The US dollar, also informally known as the greenback, is the world’s most foremost reserve currency, due in large part to the importance of the US economy on the world stage. Once backed by gold (in the 1900’s), the USD is now a purely fiat currency, i.e. not backed by a physical commodity. The former gold standard aligned to the US dollar, made both gold and silver the legal-tender coinage of the USA, with the guarantee that 1 USD could be converted to one and a half grams of pure 24 carat gold. However, the gold link was eventually abolished by President Richard Nixon in 1971. Since the gold standard was cut, the US dollar has become the world’s number one reserve currency.This means foreign nations possess large amounts of their cash reserves in USD, accounting for approximately 65% of the world’s foreign exchange reserves.How to Trade the US Dollar?The US Dollar is traded in a variety of ways, most notably on the foreign exchange (forex) market versus other currencies; traded as pairs. Any retail broker offers exposure to the USD in many exchange pairs, given its popularity and liquidity. The USD is involved in the majority of the most traded forex pairs, such as the EUR/USD, the USD/JPY, the GBP/USD and the USD/CHF, known as the “four majors”, and the “commodity pairs”, i.e. AUD/USD, USD/CAD and the NZD/USD. The US dollar, (symbol $, code USD) is the fiat currency of the United States of America (USD) and the most widely traded currency globally. It was introduced into the US in the late 18th Century, with paper notes not being distributed until the following century. The US dollar, also informally known as the greenback, is the world’s most foremost reserve currency, due in large part to the importance of the US economy on the world stage. Once backed by gold (in the 1900’s), the USD is now a purely fiat currency, i.e. not backed by a physical commodity. The former gold standard aligned to the US dollar, made both gold and silver the legal-tender coinage of the USA, with the guarantee that 1 USD could be converted to one and a half grams of pure 24 carat gold. However, the gold link was eventually abolished by President Richard Nixon in 1971. Since the gold standard was cut, the US dollar has become the world’s number one reserve currency.This means foreign nations possess large amounts of their cash reserves in USD, accounting for approximately 65% of the world’s foreign exchange reserves.How to Trade the US Dollar?The US Dollar is traded in a variety of ways, most notably on the foreign exchange (forex) market versus other currencies; traded as pairs. Any retail broker offers exposure to the USD in many exchange pairs, given its popularity and liquidity. The USD is involved in the majority of the most traded forex pairs, such as the EUR/USD, the USD/JPY, the GBP/USD and the USD/CHF, known as the “four majors”, and the “commodity pairs”, i.e. AUD/USD, USD/CAD and the NZD/USD. Read this Term after the CPI data.

Recall, the pair moved below that moving average level in the NY session yesterday and stayed below. The lower swing area between 1.0863 to 1.08728 acted as support.

In the European session today, the price moved below the lower swing area and tried to stay below it ahead of the CPI. However, the data pushed the price back above that swing area and is now trading back above the 100 hour moving average as well.

Sellers are shifting back to the upside and traders will now be watching/using the 100 hour moving average as close support/risk. More conservative risk will be once again back at the 1.0863 – 1.08728 area. The sellers had their shot. It is the buyers turn to see if they can keep control and do more upside probing today.

The upside targets include the high from yesterday at 1.09325. And a swing area between 1.0938 and 1.0944. The falling 200 hour moving average currently comes in at 1.0948.

S&P index is up 49.72 points.

The NASDAQ is index is up 262 points

June E-mini S&P futures are up around 47 points or 1.05%