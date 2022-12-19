EURUSD falls below the 200 hour moving average

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. is moving below the 200 hour MA at 1.05827 (green line in the chart above), and the 50% of the December range just below that level at 1.05815.

The low just reached 1.05776. IT is the first look below the 200 hour MA since November 30.

On December 7, the price tested the 200 hour moving average and bounced. On December 12, the price also approach the 200 hour moving average and found support buyers.

Getting below the 200 hour moving average – and staying below – would be more bearish from a technical perspective.

The price is also moving below the earlier December lows which came between 1.0584 and 1.05943 (see red numbered circles). On December 13, the price moved above that swing area and traded up to the high price reached last Thursday at 1.07353 before rotating to the downside after the FOMC the rate decision showed the Fed had a higher terminal rate. On Friday after an early bounce, the price moved below its 100 hour moving average and closed near the 50%/swing area.

Today, the price rallied higher, and extended back above its 100 hour moving average, but could not sustain momentum and the selling returned.

Traders will now look for increased downside momentum away from the aforementioned cluster of technical levels up to 1.05943. The 61.8% retracement 1.05452, and another swing area down between 1.0480 and 1.0496 are the major downside targets going forward.