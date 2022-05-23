The EURUSD has moved sharply higher today helped by ECBs Lagarde comments of a possible move to positive rates by the end of the 3Q. The current rate is -0.50%. Headline inflation is at 7.4%. The markets are pricing in 100 basis point increase by the end of the year.

Other ECB officials have expressed the need for rates moving higher including Knot, and Kazaks. ECB's Villeroy said that the "inflation fight means normalizing interest rates". ECBs Rehn said it was "necessary for rates to move relatively quickly out of negative territory". The comments from Lagarde are the most hawkish she has made to date.

EURUSD
EURUSD extends to the highest level since April 26

The EURUSD moved above the May 5 high on the news and also the 50% retracement of the last trend move down from the April 21 high. Both those levels came near 1.0642. The current price is trading at 1.0653 after reaching a peak of 1.06865. Traders will be eyeing the 1.0633 to 1.0642 area as close support/risk now. Stay above and the price can continue to probe to the upside.

Recall, the price remained in a range between 1.04709 and 1.0641 between April 27 and May 12 (see red box in the chart above). The price extended to the downside on May 12, reaching a low for the year at 1.03485 on May 13.

However, since then, the price has stepped higher moving above the 100 and 200 hour moving average last Thursday and staying above those moving averages since that time.

The extension above the higher extreme from the April 27 to May 12 range is a break, that should now hold support if the buyers are serious about the move.

Taking a broader look at the daily chart, the 1.07265 level was a swing low going back to April 2020. That level will now be a upside target on further upside momentum.

Earlier today, the price broke above the March 2020 low of 1.06374. That level is in between the swing level off the hourly chart increasing the areas importance going forward.

As evident from the trend move down since May/June 2021, there is room to roam on the upside on further upside momentum.

The EURUSDs decline has been helped by the disparity between interest rate policy in the US vs the EU.

The  Federal Reserve  has been tightening monetary conditions for a number of meetings now in an attempt to get rates back to neutral and cut off  inflation  .

The ECB has remained unchanged as result of risks from the war in Ukraine.

With inflation moving higher and fear of inflation expectation becoming more entrenched that interest rate divergence is breaking down, helping to give the EURUSD a boost as a result. There is room to roam simply on the back of similar interest rate policy going forward.

Nevertheless, following the technicals is still required as the story and sentiment can change.

EURUSD targets 1.07265