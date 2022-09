The headlines about the pipeline shut down, has led to a kick lower in the EURUSD.

The pair has moved back below its 100 and 200 hour moving averages at 1.00039 and 0.99849 respectively.

The next target comes against the July 15 low price at 0.99515. A move back below that level would have traders looking toward the swing lows over the last 9 trading days between 0.9989 and 0.9913.

The tilt back to the downside in the short term. .

EURUSD moves below the 100/200 hour MAs