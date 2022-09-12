EURUSD on the 4 hour chart

The morning forex technical analysis, I spoke to the EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term support in the 1.0098 to 1.0121 area (see near 2:00 in the video here). That area has indeed held support with a low for the NY session at 1.01036. PS the 200 bar MA on the 4-hour chart also stalled the fall. That level comes in at 1.00981 currently (green line).

The price is back up at 1.01362 currently. Stay above the swing area and 200 bar MA is key for the the bullish bias today/this week.

On the topside the 61.8% at 1.0175 followed by a swing area at 1.0183 to 1.0202 would be eyed as levels to get to and through as the next targets. A move above would have traders looking toward the high of the July/August swing area between 1.0273 to 1.02934.

Taking a broader look at the daily chart, the high price today stalled ahead of the downward sloping trend line that cuts across at 1.0205 (and moving lower). A move above that level increases the bullish bias on the daily chart.