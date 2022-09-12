The morning forex technical analysis, I spoke to the EURUSD support in the 1.0098 to 1.0121 area (see near 2:00 in the video here). That area has indeed held support with a low for the NY session at 1.01036. PS the 200 bar MA on the 4-hour chart also stalled the fall. That level comes in at 1.00981 currently (green line).
The price is back up at 1.01362 currently. Stay above the swing area and 200 bar MA is key for the the bullish bias today/this week.
On the topside the 61.8% at 1.0175 followed by a swing area at 1.0183 to 1.0202 would be eyed as levels to get to and through as the next targets. A move above would have traders looking toward the high of the July/August swing area between 1.0273 to 1.02934.
Taking a broader look at the daily chart, the high price today stalled ahead of the downward sloping trend line that cuts across at 1.0205 (and moving lower). A move above that level increases the bullish bias on the daily chart.