EUR is higher vs all major currencies and 0.82% vs USD

The EUR EUR The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value since then and importance in the global market has helped solidify its status as one of the most important currencies in the FX market today.Together with the USD, the currency pair is easily among the most important for forex, given its exposure into the two main economic blocs. What Factors Affects the EUR?There are several factors that affect the euro. Like most currencies, monetary policy is the most influential, which in this case refers to the European Central Bank (ECB).The ECB is responsible for regulating the monetary policy, money supply, interest rates, and relative strength of the euro. Forex traders of the euro are routinely tuned into any decision or announcements from the ECB for this reason.With 19 sovereign member states, the euro is particularly vulnerable to political developments. Recent examples include Greece’s debt crisis and Brexit, among others, which can seriously impact the euro.Finally, economic data from the bloc or from key member states such as Germany, France, Spain, and others are also closely eyed. This includes retail sales, jobless claims, Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and others. The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value since then and importance in the global market has helped solidify its status as one of the most important currencies in the FX market today.Together with the USD, the currency pair is easily among the most important for forex, given its exposure into the two main economic blocs. What Factors Affects the EUR?There are several factors that affect the euro. Like most currencies, monetary policy is the most influential, which in this case refers to the European Central Bank (ECB).The ECB is responsible for regulating the monetary policy, money supply, interest rates, and relative strength of the euro. Forex traders of the euro are routinely tuned into any decision or announcements from the ECB for this reason.With 19 sovereign member states, the euro is particularly vulnerable to political developments. Recent examples include Greece’s debt crisis and Brexit, among others, which can seriously impact the euro.Finally, economic data from the bloc or from key member states such as Germany, France, Spain, and others are also closely eyed. This includes retail sales, jobless claims, Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and others. Read this Term is the strongest of the majors Majors There are hundreds of different currency pairs and crosses that can be traded. Major currency pairs or majors represent the most liquid pairs and widely traded. These include the EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, and USD/CHF.The reason for the popularity in these trading pairs are obvious, given they include currencies of some of the world’s most important economic centers. Additionally, these currencies comprising majors also constitute a significant share of global economic transactions.The US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, British pound, and Swiss franc are all amongst the top traded currencies worldwide. The EUR/USD alone is the world's most widely traded currency pair, representing approximately 20% of all foreign exchange transactions.Why Retail Traders Prefer MajorsMajors are a ubiquitous offering amongst retail forex brokers and represent their most traded currency pairs. They are the most liquid and also usually possess the lowest spreads during normal trading periods.This differs from exotic pairs, which typically have lower volume or liquidity and thus have higher spreads. Majors trade engage in high volumes relative to minor or exotic pairs, which means that traders can seamlessly enter and exit the market, even with large position sizes. Another advantage of trading majors is the reduction in slippage that traditionally occurs with such trades. High volumes equate to higher numbers of traders willing to buy or sell at a given time. Consequently, there is a reduced chance of or smaller amount of slippage, which is an extremely sensitive issue amongst retail forex traders. These factors in turn ensure that majors are amongst the most traded currency pairs, especially in the retail space. There are hundreds of different currency pairs and crosses that can be traded. Major currency pairs or majors represent the most liquid pairs and widely traded. These include the EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, and USD/CHF.The reason for the popularity in these trading pairs are obvious, given they include currencies of some of the world’s most important economic centers. Additionally, these currencies comprising majors also constitute a significant share of global economic transactions.The US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, British pound, and Swiss franc are all amongst the top traded currencies worldwide. The EUR/USD alone is the world's most widely traded currency pair, representing approximately 20% of all foreign exchange transactions.Why Retail Traders Prefer MajorsMajors are a ubiquitous offering amongst retail forex brokers and represent their most traded currency pairs. They are the most liquid and also usually possess the lowest spreads during normal trading periods.This differs from exotic pairs, which typically have lower volume or liquidity and thus have higher spreads. Majors trade engage in high volumes relative to minor or exotic pairs, which means that traders can seamlessly enter and exit the market, even with large position sizes. Another advantage of trading majors is the reduction in slippage that traditionally occurs with such trades. High volumes equate to higher numbers of traders willing to buy or sell at a given time. Consequently, there is a reduced chance of or smaller amount of slippage, which is an extremely sensitive issue amongst retail forex traders. These factors in turn ensure that majors are amongst the most traded currency pairs, especially in the retail space. Read this Term as traders react to a shift in the bias back to the upside technically. The price was banging against the 200 hour MA coming into the day (from the bottom) and the MA was stalling the rise.

EURUSD is trading toward topside ceilings now

Then toward the end of the London day, the price broke above that MA and the higher 100 hour MA. The sellers turned to buyers and the price moved higher.

As I have talked about ad nauseam, the pair still remains in the 14 day trading range with the 50% at 1.02829, and the failed break from Tuesday up at 1.02933 as the ceiling to break through and the low from July 27 at 1.0960 as the floor. The 100/200 hour MAs (blue and green lines) are the mid-range barometers for buyers and sellers.

Ahead of the ceiling sits a swing area at 1.0254-57. Get above that, and traders should be ready to make a run toward the 50%/high from Tuesday (right? They have to be ready?) again. Get above, and look for more momentum.

That is the bullish play for buyers. For doubters that the EURUSD can sustain upside momentum with economic headwinds including prospects for natural gas shortages, risk from Russia, the end of summer travelers, etc. The pair is approaching the sell zone (with stops on a break above).

EURUSD extends the range toward topside ceilings