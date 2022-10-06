EURUSD looks toward the 200 hour MA support target

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. is looking back toward the lows for the day. The US stocks are moving back down with 30 minutes left in trading. US yields remain higher with the 2 year up 8.9 basis points and the 10 year up 6.5 basis points.

Looking at the hourly chart, the price is getting closer to the rising 200 hour moving average currently coming in at 0.9773. The 50% midpoint of the move up from the all-time low comes in just below that level at 0.97667. Move below both those levels and traders would start to target a swing area between 0.9733 and 0.97506. Move below that, and the 61.8% retracement of the move up from last week's low at 0.9712 would be targeted.

Conversely if the 200 hour moving average holds support, is likely the pair settle somewhere between the 200 and 100 hour moving averages ahead of the jobs report tomorrow.

If so, traders will be watching the 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart above) and swing area between 0.9861 and 0.9877 as a key risk defining and bias defining area. Get above that area will be more bullish.

Another key area on the topside for traders to pay attention through the jobs report tomorrow would be at 0.99515. Recall that level was the swing low going back to July 14, 2022. More recently in September it was a floor area between September 14 and September 21 before breaking lower on that day.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the price moved above that level on its way to a double top near 0.9999 and just below the parity level (at 1.000). Getting above 0.99515 and the parity level would give buyers more of a boost.