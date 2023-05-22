EURUSD trades back above 100 hour MA

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, has extended above its 100-hour moving average at 1.08215 for the 2nd time today. Late in the London morning session, the price moved above that moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and other financial data. but backed off. The modest fall to price back to the 100-day moving average of 1.08092 and found support buyers. Breaking above the 100-hour moving average is a bullish bias shift in the short term. The next target comes between 1.08420 and 1.08485. That area represents sewing lows and highs going back to May 12 (see red numbered circles on the chart above).

The price has dipped back toward the 100-hour moving average after reaching a new intraday high of 1.08305. The current price trades at 1.08245.

St. Louis Fed Pres. Bullard has been more hawkish in his comments which may be slowing the rise. The range for the EURUSD is only 36 pips today. The average of the last 22 days is 76 pips. So there is room to roam.

On the downside, a move back below the 100-hour MA and the 100-day MA would weaken the technical picture again with a break giving the sellers to go-ahead to push back toward the low from last week at 1.0759 (eventually).