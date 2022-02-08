EURUSD tests 100H MA and 38.2% retracement at 1.1400

The EURUSD is lower on the day with a trading range of 53 pips from the high to the low. The currency pair had a modest move lower yesterday. It is down from a close of 1.14407 yesterday (trades at 1.1402 currently). The low price reached 1.13955.

At the low the pair tested the 100 hour MA. That MA is rising and currently cuts across at 1.1400. That is also where the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the Thursday low (ECB tilted bias more to the upside on Thursday).

The price is not traded above and below the 100 day moving average currently at 1.1422, over the last four trading days. The high price on Friday extended up to 1.14832. That was a pip or two above the January highs at 1.1481 and 1.1482 on January 13 and January 14.