EURUSD
EURUSD on the hourly chart

The  EURUSD  bounced off the 200 hour MA earlier (after breaking above earlier). The move higher stalled at 1.10196, but has since moved back down and is retesting the 200 hour MA again at 1.0961.

The comments from Putin are contributing to the move to the downside.

As I type, the price is making a break back below the MA level. The 1.0933 to 1.0943 is the next target. Will below that area and traders will start to look toward the lows from Friday and Monday at 1.0899 (call it 1.0900).