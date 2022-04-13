EURUSD trades in the middle of a narrow trading range

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term moved lower today and closer to its 2022 low price at 1.0805. The low price for the day reached 1.08107. The low was reached in the Asian session. The swing low in the current hourly bar just reached 1.0814. The current price trades at 1.0827.

Looking at the hourly chart, the price has seen a lot of up and down price action today. The high for the day reach 1.08339. So the 36 pip trading range is well below what is normal. The last 22 trading days has averaged 82 pips (ranges only 44% of the normal month long trading range).

So there is room to roam.

Traders on a break to the downside could expect more momentum in that direction (it is a new low for the year after all). However, the same could be said to the upside as the market "spring" tightens near the low as buyers and sellers battle it out in the narrow trading range.

On the new high, further upside momentum would have traders looking toward the falling 100 hour moving average at 1.0869 currently (blue line).

Recall from yesterday, the buyer had their shot above the 100 hour MA (again) and failed. Buyers turned quickly to sellers.

Taking a look at the weekly chart below, the recent cycle low from 2020 came in at 106.347. There were a number of swing lows between 107.667 and 1.0804 ahead of the extreme lows (see red numbered circles and yellow area on the weekly chart below).

EURUSD moves toward low for the year