The EURUSD moved down to test the high of a swing area between 1.0096 and 1.0121. The low reached 1.0122 and bounced modestly higher. That low was equal to the August low as well.

The 50% retracement of the range since July 14 is close topside resistance that would now need to be rebroken if the buyers are to take back more control. That level comes in at 1.01597. There is a swing area at 1.0144 to 1.0151 ahead of that level.