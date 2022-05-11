EURUSD moves back below 100 /200 hour MA
The EURUSD moved lower after the higher than expected CPI data. T
he price is moving back toward the 1.0500 level but finding support against that level. There is a swing area between 1.0505 and 1.05092 which is also being tested. The low price reached 1.05012 and is seeing some bounce. The current price is trading at 1.0518.
On the downside, below the 1.0500 level:
The 1.04904 level was a low from last Monday/Tuesday and again on Thursday (see red numbered circles). This week the low price reached 1.04945. The low price last week was reached on Friday at 1.0482, and The low price for 2022 came in on April 28 at 1.04703.
Those are the steps to the downside on further selling pressure. Below those levels and the EURUSD is trading to the lowest level since January 2017. The low price for 2017 - in the 1st week of January of that year - came in at 1.0339 for your guide. Moving below that level would take the price to the lowest level since December 2002 and have traders speaking in terms of parity for the next key target.
On the topside, the run to the downside after the data took the price back below its converged 100 and 200 hour moving averages at 1.0543. It would now take a move back above that level to hurt the sellers bias.
Looking at the hourly chart, the price has been an in a up and down trading range since April 27. The low comes in at 1.04703. The high reached last Thursday was at 1.0641. That high price stalled ahead of the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the April 21 high at 1.0648 keeping the correction to a "plain-vanilla variety".



Futures or a futures contract represents a legal agreement to buy or sell a security or asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Of note, the parties are not known to each other.These transactions usually involve commodities or other securities involving the buying and selling for a forward or predetermined price.Futures also adhere to a delivery date, which specifies the date of delivery and payment. Relative to other forms of investing futures are much more complex, as they involve specified and non-flexible parameters.Futures Trading ExplainedFutures contracts are negotiated at exchanges that act as a unified marketplace for both buyers and sellers. Buyers of contracts represent long position holders, while selling parties constitute short position holders.Both parties risk their counterparty walking away if the price goes against them. As such, the contract can involve both parties incurring a margin of the value of the contract with a mutually trusted third party.This margin can range substantially, depending on the current volatility of the market of the security being traded.Futures can be incredibly risky and are the textbook definition of market speculation. A trader who predicts that the price of an asset will move in a certain direction can contract to buy or sell it in the future at a price.If this prediction is correct, the trader will profit. If the prediction is incorrect there will be losses. Futures trading is considered an advanced type of trading that requires prior knowledge and understanding.For this reason, retail traders will seldom be afforded access to futures trading by brokers without first undergoing specific questions or account requirements.


The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.

The 10 year yield is now at the high for the day near is a 3.064%, up 7.1 basis point. The 2 year yield is up 10 basis points at 2.723%. Yields are lower at the start of the New York session
