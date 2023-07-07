EURUSD moves to new week high

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, be The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, be Read this Term has extended to a new session high and high for the week at 1.09329. The current price is trading at 1.0949.

The high price in the EURUSD reached after the US jobs report extended to 1.0931 before rotating back to the downside. That move to the downside did find support buyers near the 200-hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term of 1.08977. The low price reached 1.0895 before rotating back to the upside. The 200-hour moving average this week with high prices from Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and earlier today all finding willing sellers against that keep moving average line (see green line in the chart above). Bullish.

What next?

On the top side, the next target comes between 1.09618 and 1.09759 (see green numbered circles on the chart above). Move above that area and traders will start to re-target the high price from June at 1.10112.

US yields are moving lower which has sent the dollar down. The 2-year yield is now at 4.903% or -10.2 basis points (it's high reached 5.03%). The 10-year yield is at 4.025% -1.5 basis points on the day (it's high was at 4.094%)

As mentioned in the pre-NFP video, the 200 hour moving average was a key barometer today. Move above is more bullish and that is what we are seeing.

To view that video, click below: