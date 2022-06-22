EURUSD extends above the 50% midpoint. Now close risk.

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term moved above the swing area new 1.0545 and approached the 50% midpoint of the move down from the May 30 high. Sellers initially leaned against that level, but after backing off on the 1st test of the retracement level, the price based and moved to and through the level.

The price has now moved above the high from yesterday's trade (and the week) at 1.05819, and into a swing area between 1.0592 and 1.0607. The high price reached 1.0605 and backed off.

Like the initial test of the 50% retracement, traders are paid attention to the technical targets.

For traders looking for more upside, staying above the 50% is paramount in the keeping the bullish bias intact at least intraday. Yesterday the price momentum could not be sustained. Back on Thursday, the same break eventually gave way as well and push the price back to the downside. So close risk is a move back below 1.0572.

On the topside, recall the up and down consolidation area from May 23 to June 9. That area was between 1.0633 and 1.07857. The 61.8% retracement 1.0622 along with that swing area would be the next upside targets on a break of 1.06072.

A move down in yields, higher US stocks (major indices are now all positive), lower oil (although the prices bouncing off there lows for the day) are all helping the flow funds out of the US dollar.

The major European indices are still lower, but off there lowest levels of the day. European yields are also sharply lower with declines anywhere from -11 basis points to -18 basis points in the benchmark 10 year yields.