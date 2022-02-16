EURUSD tests the 200 hour moving average

The EURUSD is up to retest its 2000 hour moving average 1.13942. That moving average was broken on Fridays trade (off the imminent attack by Russia headlines) . Earlier today, the price got within about five pips of the level only to back off.

The current high price just reached 1.1394, just below the moving average level. So far the level is attracting sellers.

On a move above, the 100 day moving average 1.1403 would be a another target to get to and through if the buyers are to take more control.

Move above that level and stay above would next target the 1.1433 area.