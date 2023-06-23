EURUSD outside of the Red Box again

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, be Read this Term cracked lower today with selling pressure starting in the Asian session and continuing in the Europe morning session. PMI flash data for June was mostly weaker than expected. Yields are lower as well weakening the currency. Concerns about growth are driving as central banks are forced to continue to address inflationary pressures. The BOE hiked rates by 50 bps yesterday (exp. 25 bp hike) in reaction to higher-than-expected inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term (8.7% CPI). The EU CPI is also elevated at 6.1% while the headline US CPI is at 4.0% (core is higher).

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair fell back outside Red Box confined the pair back in April and May, and was reentered trading last week. The low of that Red Box came in at 1.08955. On Tuesday, the price dipped briefly below that level but quickly rebounded and traded to a new high yesterday going back to May at 1.1011. That took the price briefly above the May 11 high of 1.1006, but like the Tuesday low, the price quickly reversed (this time lower). Today's move back below the low of the Red Box has traders' bias shifting a little more to the downside.

The low price today did stall against the swing area near 1.0842 and 1.0848. The subsequent bounce has the pair now retesting the low of the Red Box. Sellers should lean against that area. It would take a move back above 1.0908 to shift the bias back higher.

On the downside, a break of 1.08424 would target a cluster of support defined by the 200 and 100-bar moving average on the 4-hour chart, the 100-day moving average, and the 50% midpoint of the move up from the May 31 low. Those levels all come in between 1.0809 and 1.08229.

For the week, the EURUSD is now lower. The EURUSD closed at 1.09398 last Friday. Today's move lower has taken the price back below that level shifting the bias lower.

For more details on the technicals, watch the video analysis below.