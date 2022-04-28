EURUSD falls to swing area

Looking at the weekly chart of the EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term, the pair this week has seen a sharp move lower that has taken the price below the 2020 low at 1.06347, and into a swing area that is above the extreme lows from the end of 2016 early 2017.

That swing area comes between 1.04617 at 1.05187. The low price today, this week reached 1.04703 just above the low of that swing area. The current price trades at 1.0509. Those swing lows happened between March 2015 and March 2017 (see red numbered circles in the chart above).

The extreme low reached 1.0339 in the first week of 2017 (that is the lowest level going back to 2002) . That low level would be targeted if the 1.04617 level can be broken and stay broken going forward.

Moving from the weekly chart all the way to the five minute chart below, the EURUSD price action this week has seen a steady move to the downside. Note the green line (200 bar moving average). There have been tries above that green line on each day going back to last Friday (see red shaded areas), but also notice how after the breaks above, the momentum has not been all that great, and moving back below the moving averages led to lower levels fairly quickly as buyers gave up and sellers jumped back on the trend bandwagon (to the downside).

The 200 bar moving average currently comes in at 1.0526 (see green line). Earlier today, the price did move above that moving average, but quickly reversed back to the downside and use the moving average as resistance. The lower 100 bar moving average comes in at 1.0515.

Needless to say getting above both those levels would be needed to give the dip buyers against the longer term support from the weekly chart (that area is the yellow area on the 5 minute chart below), any chance - and any confidence - that there will be continued upside probing.

Once again, the price has to stay above those moving averages to keep the confidence of a correction moving forward. Absent that, and the sellers are simply winning. The buyers are losing.

EURUSD still below the 100/200 bar moving averages