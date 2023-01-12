The EURUSD is making a 2nd break for it. The "IT" is a break above the 1.0805 level which is the high of a swing area going back to March to June 2022. The first break was soon after the CPI. The high price reached 1.08379. The high price in the current hourly bar just reached 1.0839 (as I type). New high for the day for the EURUSD.
The 1.0805 is now close intraday support. Traders will want to see the level now hold support, and not disappoint AGAIN (give it down to 1.1800). The 1.0940 is the next upside target.