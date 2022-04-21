EURUSD higher on the day but backed off against resistance

The EURUSD moved higher today helped by ECBs di Guindos comments that a July hike was on the table.

That helped to push the price through a swing area between 1.0863 and 1.08728. Yesterday the price highs stalled within that area.

The run to the upside was able to reach and extend above the 38.2% retracement target at 1.0920. However, it ran into another swing area between 1.0938 and 1.0944. That was the limit to the upside (the high price reached 1.09356 just ahead of that area).

The move back to the downside of the last five or six hours has seen the price rotate back toward the aforementioned swing area between 1.0863 and 1.08728. The low price just reached 1.08738 just above the high of that swing area. Buyers have pushed price back up to 1.0890 as I type.

The pair is now up for the third consecutive day. Yesterday the EURUSD closed at 1.08541. Admittedly, the rise has seen some ups and downs, but yesterday, support held near the 1.08205. Today's low also held that support level before moving higher. Now the swing area is trying to hold support as well. So there is some desire to push higher. It just isn't a free flow run to the upside. On the topside watch 1.09032 followed by the 38.2% retracement 1.0920. Ultimately getting back above the 38.2% retracement is required to give the buyers more confidence.