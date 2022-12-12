EURUSD above the 50% of the 2022 range at 1.05155

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term is trading near the highs for the day and also trades near the recent cycle high reached on December 5th at 1.0594. The current price is at 1.0570. The high reached 1.05769.

A positive (bullish) for the move higher is that the price is above the 50% of the move down from the January 2022 high. That level comes in at 1.05155. Although the price low today moved below that level to a low of 1.0505, the November highs at 1.04806 and 1.0496 were not approached. The lows from last Wednesday stalled in that area. On Thursday, the low found early buyers against the high of that area as well.

On the hourly chart below, the lows today did breach the 100 hour MA, but the 200 hour MA could not be broken. That MA (rising) comes in at 1.05024. It would take a move below the rising 100 hour MA at 1.0521, the 50% of the 2022 trading range at 1.05155, the 200 hour moving average 1.05024, and the November highs at 1.0496 and 1.04806 to increase a bearish bias this week. Absent that and that pair is still tilting more to the upside from a technical perspective.

On the topside, move above the December high at 1.05943, and traders will took toward the swing area on the daily chart between 1.0615 and 1.06407 (see green numbered circles on the daily chart above). Move above that and the 61.8% of the 2022 range at 1.07468 would be eyed.

EURUSD above the 100 hour MA