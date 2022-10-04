The EURUSD has moved up to a cycle high of 0.9957. That took the price just above the 50% midpoint of the range since the August 10 high. That midpoint level comes in at 0.99515. Getting above the midpoint would be another step in the bullish direction. The swing low going back to July 14 was also at the 0.99515 level, increasing the levels importance. That low was a pause point of the trend move to the downside, before being rebroken in August and September.
Key barometer for both buyers and sellers. So far the resistance is giving traders cause for pause.