EURUSD bounces off the low floor

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. moved down to test the lows for 2022 between 0.9899 and 0.9913. The low reached 0.99102 and has seen a bounce back higher. The current price trades at 0.9932.

Close resistance remains at the swing low from July 14 at 0.99515. Stay below keeps the bears in control.

The buyers are in play and have defined risk against the low for the year. However they will need a further moved to the upside to give them more confidence. In addition to getting above 0.99515, the price needs to get back above the 200 and 100 hour moving averages at 0.992 and 1.0013 respectively.

However admittedly, the pairs technicals have been fairly consistent and predictable. Yesterday the high price stalled right at the targeted level at the 38.2% retracement at 1.00782. Today the low has stalled right at the targeted area between 0.9899 and 0.9913.