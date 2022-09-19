The EURUSD has seen more buying on the break back above the 100 hour MA at 0.9990 level (blue line in the chart above). The price tried to extend above in the European session but stalled and rotated lower. The current break, finally have found some additional buying interest.

EURUSD moves toward a key resistance area

What next?

The 200 hour MA remains a topside target. There is also a downward sloping trend line on the hourly chart in play, and a swing area above that up to 1.00351 (see yellow area and the red numbered circles). Finally, the 50% of the September trading range (at 1.0030) is ahead.

Getting and staying above that area up to 1.0035 is needed to give the buyers more control. Seller looking for more downside can also use the area to add to positions. A move back below the 100 hour MA would give sellers more comfort.

Buyers making a play, but the overhead resistance looms.