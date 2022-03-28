EURUSD falls back toward lows for the day

After falling on a break above both the 100 and 200 hour MAs (see blue and green lines on the hourly chart above) on Friday and moving lower into the close, the EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. continued it's move to the downside today breaking below the swing lows from last week between 1.0960 and 1.09649 in the process.

The low price extended to 1.09438 and bounced back to the upside and the aforementioned swing area. The buying did not stop until reaching its falling 100 hour moving average at 1.0999.

The price has since moved back below the 1.0604-1.09649 area and is pushing back to the lows. A break below, would now target the 61.8% at 1.09318 and the lows from March 15 at 1.09253. The lows from March 11 and March 14 come in near the 1.0900 area.

If the sellers are to take more control, the best case scenario technically would be to sell against 1.09649 and don't get above 50% at 1.0971 intraday. Move back above the 50% and you have to worry about another rotation to the upside.

It is the sellers turn to show they mean business to the downside.