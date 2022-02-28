EURUSD stays below its 100 hour moving average

The EURUSD close on Friday right under its 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart above). After the weekend developments in the Russian Ukrainian conflict, the price gap lower from 1.1270 to 1.1149 near the open. The low price extended to 1.1141 in the early Asian and late Asian session, but has since rebounded higher. The European/London session high reach 1.1231.

There is a swing area between 1.1220 and 1.1233. The aforementioned 100 hour moving averages back down at 1.1251 which is just above the 50% midpoint of the move down from the February 16 high. That moving average and midpoint level will be a key target on further upside momentum. It above would tilt the buys more to the upside. Stable love keeps the sellers more control.

Be award that the Russian/Ukraine talks have now concluded. Be alert for headlines.

The US stocks remain under pressure with the:

Dow down -460 points

S&P -63.5 points

NASDAQ index -187 point