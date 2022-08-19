EURUSD falls to a new low

The EURUSD has dipped to a new session low. The low price has reached 1.0041. That took out the London morning session low at 1.00449.

Yesterday, sellers took the price below the low end of the swing area that confined the trading from mid July to early August (see red box).

Apart from a small move above the lower end toward the end of day yesterday, sellers have leaned against the area keeping the sellers in firm control A lower swing area between 1.0071 and 1.00739 was also broken and stayed below. That is a close risk level for shorter term traders.