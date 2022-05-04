EURUSD trades to new session high and away from its 100H MA

The EURUSD traded in a narrow 29 pip Pip In forex markets, a pip is a percentage in point or price interest point (pip), reflecting a unit of change in an exchange rate. Major currency pairs are traditionally priced to four decimal places – a pip is one unit of the fourth decimal point, or 1/100 of a cent. The exception in this case is the Japanese yen, in which a pip is one unit of the second decimal point. Pips adhere to a rate of change that may be related to a value change in a position of specific currency rates. Forex is traded often in a lot size of 100,000 units of a base currency. In this instance, a trading position of one lot experiencing a change of 1 pip would see a change in value by 10 units of currency. Understanding Pips in Forex Trading Pips can best be understood using an example of two currencies. For example, if the NZD/USD is trading at an exchange rate of 0.6800 and the rate changes to 0.6810, then the price ratio increases by 10 pips. By extending this example, if a forex trader buys 5 lots (i.e. 5 × 100,000 = 500,000) of NZD/USD, paying $650,000 and closes the position after the 10 pips' appreciation, the trader will receive $650,500 with a profit of $500 (i.e. 500,000 (5 standard lots) × 0.0010 = $500). Pips are highly relevant to forex traders given the use of leverage and trading that takes place in margin accounts, which require very small percentages of the actual purchase price as equity for a given transaction. Some retail brokers will quote currency pairs beyond the standard 4th or 2nd decimal place, instead to the 5th or 3rd decimal place. These are quoting fractional pips, known as pipettes. Read this Term range as North American traders entered for the day. The price action on the hourly chart above saw the pair trading above and below its flattening 100 hour moving average. That range has now been extended to the upside (up to 50 pips now) and with it, the price is moving away from the MA levels.

The last 5 or so days of trading in the EURUSD has seen up and down trading between 1.04703 on the downside and 1.05922 on the topside (122 pips). For the current week, the range is only 87 pips (halfway through the trading week). That has allowed the 100 hour moving average to catch up to the price (see blue line)..

Yesterday, traders took the price above the 100 hour moving average for the 1st time since April 22. However the price rise stalled ahead of the Friday high up at 1.05922. The high price could only reach 1.05769 before moving back to the downside. There have been a number of swing highs over the last 6 trading days between 1.05675 and 1.05769 (see red numbered circles and yellow area in the chart above). Going forward getting above that swing area and the falling 200 hour moving average currently at 1.0600 would increase the bullish bias for the pair. The price has not traded above its 200 hour moving average since April 22.

Conversely, moving back below the 100 hour moving average (blue line) would tilt the bias back to the downside in the short-term. The lows from Monday and Tuesday near 1.0490 and the low from last week at 1.04703 would be the obvious next targets on further weakness. The 1.04703 level was the lowest level since January 2017.

Yesterday ECB's Schnabel said that a rate hike could come as early as July. The market knows that the US is on a tightening bias. The question is "Has the dynamics of higher US rates been priced into the market?" and "Does ECB tightening - perhaps a little earlier than expected - change the dynamics in the short-term for the EURUSD?".

It is hard to quantify that hence the importance of of following the technicals. In the short-term, the price of the EURUSD staying above the 100 hour moving average is a positive (short term risk for buyers). Getting above the 200 hour moving average would be the next step in a progression to the upside. From there, other upside targets include the 38.2% retracement of the last move down at 1.0648. Getting above that retracement would be another example of the market's willingness to at least probe higher after the sharp fall in this currency pair.

The high for the year for the EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term's high was in February 10 at 1.1494. The move to the low at 1.0470 represented a 1424 pip decline from the high to low or -12.38%. That is a significant fall in a relatively short period of time. Nevertheless, the technicals have to support the declines. They become the barometer for the buyers and sellers going forward.