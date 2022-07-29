In the US session the price moved down to a low at 1.01448. That was within a lower swing area between 1.0140 to 1.1054 (see red numbered circles).
The rebound back above the 100 and 200 hour MAs, saw a retest of the 100 hour MA before moving back higher in the NY afternoon session.
On the topside, this week, the high was on Monday at 1.0257. That was short of the 50% midpoint of the move down from the June 27 high. Not being able to get above that key target, sent the pair lower and below the 50% of the move up from the July 14 low at 1.01129 on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, after moving back above the 50% also on Wednesday (FOMC 75 BP hike day), the low yesterday found support buyers at the 50% again.
The buyers and sellers continue to battle. The range over the last 9 trading days is from 1.0095 to 1.02074 with lots of ups and downs.
The battle will continue to rage next week. Traders will continue to lean against the highs and lows, perhaps the moving averages, and other swing levels where risk can be defined and limited.