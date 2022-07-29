EURUSD trades back above the 100/200 hour MA.

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term is trading near the last Friday closing level of 1.1213. The current price is moving to an afternoon high at 1.0219

In the US session the price moved down to a low at 1.01448. That was within a lower swing area between 1.0140 to 1.1054 (see red numbered circles).

The rebound back above the 100 and 200 hour MAs, saw a retest of the 100 hour MA before moving back higher in the NY afternoon session.

On the topside, this week, the high was on Monday at 1.0257. That was short of the 50% midpoint of the move down from the June 27 high. Not being able to get above that key target, sent the pair lower and below the 50% of the move up from the July 14 low at 1.01129 on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, after moving back above the 50% also on Wednesday (FOMC 75 BP hike day), the low yesterday found support buyers at the 50% again.

The buyers and sellers continue to battle. The range over the last 9 trading days is from 1.0095 to 1.02074 with lots of ups and downs.

The battle will continue to rage next week. Traders will continue to lean against the highs and lows, perhaps the moving averages, and other swing levels where risk can be defined and limited.