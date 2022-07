The FOMC decision will be announced at 2 PM ET with expectations for a 75 basis point hike (see Adam's preview HERE).. Rate decision days can be a long drawn out affair between the rate decision and the press conference that lasts an hour. That time and running headlines can cause additional market volatility. Traders have to decide if they want to take on that additional risk. Those that do, need to fully understand the bias defining levels that would tilt the momentum in the direction of the bulls or bears and use those levels to their advantage. In this video, I outlines the key levels in play for the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD -- the 3 major currency pairs vs the USD. Traders can use them to define and limit risk as well as fully understand the bias that is controlling the market's price action.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW