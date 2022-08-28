The Australian dollar was slammed lower, along with other majors, as Federal Reserve Chair took a hawkish tilt in his speech at Jackson Hole:

The latest candle on the daily is a bearish outside one. I'm curious if some T/A folks didn't bother with Powell at all and instead focus solely on the techs, like this?

In the comments please. Other comments about the candle very welcome of course. Or any other t/a you've spotted.

I'm not gonna stick an arrow on the candle I'm talking about. Not necessary.