GBPUSD trades between the 100 and 200 hour moving averages

The GBPUSD experienced a decline today amid increased dollar purchases in European currencies. This shift drove the price of the GBPUSD below the 100-hour moving average and the 100-day moving average (currently at 1.2032), ultimately reaching the 200-hour moving average at 1.20087. Today's low price halted just above the 200-hour moving average at 1.20093. Buyers capitalized on this level, pushing the price upward once again.

The upward movement propelled the price back above the 100-day moving average of 1.20320 and towards a retest of the ascending 100-hour moving average, now at 1.20826. The high price peaked at 1.20835, slightly above the moving average level, before dipping to 1.2066.

So, what's next?

With the 200-hour moving average providing support below and the 100-hour moving average presenting resistance above, traders will be monitoring for the next decisive move in either direction. A breakthrough above the 100-hour moving average could lead to further upward exploration, as more sellers convert to buyers following the unsuccessful attempt below the 100-day moving average. Conversely, if the price holds at the current level and drops back below the 100-day moving average, this could serve as the technical break needed to drive the price towards - and through - the 200-hour moving average.

