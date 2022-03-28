GBPUSD runs to the downside and tests swing area

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. Read this Term has fallen below the 1.31000 level for the first time since March 17, and in doing so, looks to test the lows from that day at 1.30868 and a swing area between 1.30783 and 1.30878.

Looking at the hourly chart, a break below that area would take the price to the lower extreme for the month of March, That extreme saw the price bottom at 1.29987 – right near the natural support at 1.3000.

On Friday, recall the price came down to test its 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart above). It found support buyers against the level and pushed back toward the high for the day before rotating back to the downside and closing between the 200 hour moving average below, and the 100 hour moving average above (blue line currently at 1.3200).

In the early Asian hours of trading today, the price tried to hold the 200 hour moving average once again, but the move to the upside was modest and the moving average eventually gave way, paving the way for buyers turned to sellers. There was a retest of the 200 hour moving average in the early European session, but sellers leaned and pushed the price back to the downside with momentum accelerating over the last 2 to 3 hours. The bearish bias was increased on the run away from the 200 hour MA.

Traders will now be eyeing the low from last week at 1.3118 as close resistance (Tuesday's low). Stay below and the sellers remain in firm control. There might also be into resistance against the natural resistance at 1.3100. Be aware.