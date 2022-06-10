GBPUSD moves to new session lows

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. Read this Term is trading to a new session low of 1.2375. That takes the price to the lowest level since May 19. The next downside target comes at the 61.8% retracement of the move up from the May 13 low at 1.23498.

The sharp move to the downside after the CPI data took the price below the 50% retracement at 1.2410 and a swing area between 1.2400 1.24107. Stay below that level keeps the bears fully in control. Above that there is resistance at a another swing area between 1.2429 1.24355 (see red numbered circles).

Recall from yesterday, the price high for the day stalled right near the 200 hour moving average. That was the 2nd consecutive time that the sellers leaned against the 200 hour moving average, and it tilted the bias back to the downside into the close. Bearish.

In the European session, after a corrective move to the upside stalled well ahead of the falling 100 hour moving average (blue line), the buyers turned to sellers and pushed below the 38.2% retracement and a swing area between 1.24579 and 1.2473. Sellers were taking charge and were rewarded after the higher CPI data in the US.

Taking a broader look at the daily chart, the end of May high stalled within a swing area between 1.2634 and 1.26737. That corrective move also was well short of the 38.2% retracement of the 2022 trading range. As a result the bears remain firmly in control in the longer term.

GBPUSD on daily bearish.