GBPUSD trades to the lowest level since March 2020

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. Read this Term has continued its run to the downside today after rebounding in the Asian session. The price high reached 1.22069 before rotating back to the downside in the early European session.

On the way lower, the price move back below the closing level from yesterday at 1.21286. That takes the pair into negative territory for the 5th consecutive day.

The current price is trading at 1.2079. The price high 5 days ago reached 1.25969. The low price today reached 1.20613. That is a move of 535 pips over the 5 days. Traders will be watching the close from yesterday on any further upside momentum. Stay below still keeps the sellers more in control.

The move lower today did extend below a target area going back to May 2020.

Looking at the daily chart, the low price from May 18, 2020 reached 1.20729. As mentioned the low price today reached 1.20613. That break took the price to the lowest level since March 26, 2020 (during a Brexit plunge).

The price today has subsequently rebounded back above the May 2020 low and currently trades just above that level. Traders will use that level as a barometer for bullish and bearish in the short-term today. Momentum to the upside and we should see further probing toward the 1.2100 level, followed by the closing level from yesterday at 1.21286. The swing low from May reach 1.21543. That would be a another target on further upside momentum.

Conversely, move back below 1.20729 with momentum, and it would open the door for further downside momentum.

As I type the price is trading back down at 1.2070. The traders are debating the next move with 1.20729 as the barometer. The market is still not sure as price action is above and below the old low level.