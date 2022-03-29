GBPUSD finds sellers against its 100 hour moving average

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. Read this Term moved higher with the flow of funds favoring European currencies (esp. the EUR) after the comments from Russian officials earlier today.

The GBPUSD price move to the upside has been limited, however, as risk focus traders leaned against its 100 hour moving average at 1.31609. The high price reached 1.31591 and backed off. The current price is trading at 1.3134.

Looking at the hourly chart, the pair moved lower in the London morning session. Consumer credit rose at a larger than expected rate to 1.876 billion versus 0.843 billion. This is up sharply from 0.143 billion in January and may suggest that consumers are tapping out of savings as costs increase.

The low price for the day fell short of the last swing low going back to March 16 at 1.30421 (the low price reached 1.30499). The move back to the upside was able to extend back above the swing low from March 22 at 1.3118, and above the earlier session high just below that level 1.31148.

The price of the GBPUSD has been able to stay above those levels since the break higher. Intraday, that level will be eyed as close support. If the price can stay above, there remains the hope that the 100 hour MA at 1.31609 and the higher 200 hour MA at 1.31715 can be broken.

Having said that, the price still need to get above the MA levels, and so far sellers are successful in leaning against that moving average. Absent that, and rise off the low is just a rise into resistance.