GBPUSD tests 200 day/50%

The GBPUSD ran higher toward the end of the London session and in the process extended above the London high at 1.22472 a new intraday high of 1.2272.

The last two – three hours has seen a rotation back to the downside. That move has now seen the price extend below the New York morning low at 1.21524. The price is currently testing the key 200 day moving average 1.21357. Recall that on the US jobs day, the price moved below that MA soon after the release, but quickly reversed.

Just below th 200 day MA level and traders would be focused on the 200 hour moving average and 50% midpoint of the move up from last week's low. Those levels both come in at 1.2121.

Overall, the price action has been anything but trendy today. What has happened though is as the day has progressed, the highs and lows have been expanded as volatility increases.

Will the 200 day MA hold support now? If broken, what about the 200 hour and 50%?. That combo tends to be a stall point at least initially..