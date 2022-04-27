GBPUSD approaches 1.2500 and 61.8% retracement

The price of the GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. Read this Term is trading near lows for the day at 1.2521. That is taking the pair closer to the natural support at 1.2500. It is also nearing the 61.8% retracement of the move up from the 2020 low at 1.24936.

Looking at the daily chart, the price moved below a swing area between 1.2634 and 1.26737 yesterday (see yellow area and red numbered circles on the chart above). On the daily chart it would ultimately take a move back above those levels to give the buyers more confidence. Holding the 61.8% retracement would be another potential boost – at least temporarily – for the pair.

Drilling down to the five minute chart in the GBPUSD below, the price action today has been more choppy after yesterday's trend move to the downside.

The Asian session saw sideways trading that culminated in selling toward the start of the European session. Then a quick move to the upside saw the price extend above both the 100 and 200 bar moving averages (blue and green lines).

Traders hoping for a rebound tried to keep the GBPUSD above those moving average lines and push higher, but momentum faded and after the price move back below the moving average levels (the red shaded area in the chart below), and buyers turned to sellers.

A new low was made into the early US session. Since then a quick rebound back toward the moving averages found sellers once again before the price extended to new session lows. Bearish.

Overall there are lower lows intraday. Also the inability to get back above the 100 and 200 bar moving averages (with any momentum) in the New York session is a negative for the pair and keeps the sellers firmly in control.

The 1.2500 area remains the next target. Move below it increase the bearish bias.

Conversely, getting back above the 100 and 200 bar moving averages on the five minute chart would be needed to give the buyers some confidence, with the European high near 1.2600 as the next target to get to and through (near top of the red shaded area).

Absent that, and the sellers remain more (firmly) in control and the buyers are losing.

GBPUSD fails on break above 100/200 bar moving averages

PS. The GBPUSD is now close to 600 pips down from its April 21 high (4-5 days ago). It is down over 1200 pips from its January high. The range for all of last year was around 1100 pips.

PSS The good news from the sharply higher dollar is it decreases the cost of imports. It also makes US exports more expensive all things being equal. Will that be a talking point for Fed officials? Generally they do not discuss the US dollar is that is in the control of the U.S. Treasury. However, if you want to paint a picture of inflationary pressures potentially moving lower, the sharp rise in the US dollar in 2022 is helpful.