GBPUSD making a run to the upside

The GBPUSD is making a play to the upside, extending the trading range for the day in the process.

The pair is extending above the high of a swing area (at 1.13835 - now a risk level) AND a downward sloping trend line on the hourly chart as well near 1.1400.

Yesterday, the price extended up to that topside trend line only to find willing sellers. Getting above the trendlines would open the door for further momentum with the high price from last week at 114.39 as the next major target.